Ellen White calls it a day and Casemiro says goodbye – Monday's sporting social By Press Association August 22 2022, 5.27pm Ellen White and Casemiro (PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22. Football Football said goodbye to Ellen White. Thank You Football… pic.twitter.com/WmeDGeX9zT— Ellen White (@ellsbells89) August 22, 2022 We're not crying, you are 🥹Happy retirement, @ellsbells89! pic.twitter.com/LqpKDV9wLn— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 22, 2022 Words can't describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional & goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero 🤓❤️ https://t.co/MdhFwpLJEL— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) August 22, 2022 It's been a pleasure, @ellsbells89! 💙 pic.twitter.com/r7Nx3aOhyT— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2022 One in million💙 It has been an absolute pleasure to play alongside you , will miss you Els x https://t.co/0j6E7UMEsu— Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) August 22, 2022 "We are all so proud of her." 🌟 pic.twitter.com/l6cBri5JaL— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 22, 2022 The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are of a kind ❤️ I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved @ellsbells89 ❤️ https://t.co/HXzJDqfJoy— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) August 22, 2022 Real Madrid said goodbye to Manchester United-bound Casemiro. 🤗 @Casemiro 🤝 @MrAncelotti 🤗#GraciasCasemiro pic.twitter.com/UPvJzKVfK6— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2022 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#GraciasCasemiro pic.twitter.com/I4hwQ3TEfF— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2022 An emotional moment for the Brazilian midfielder. 👏 #GraciasCasemiro 👏 pic.twitter.com/dqdQ5wJrAE— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2022 La verdad es que nunca soñé con una despedida así del @realmadrid. Nunca. Disculpad la emoción que me fue imposible contener. Gracias de corazón por tanto y tanto cariño. Aquí se marcha un madridista. Buena suerte y ¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/A4WaLnn84b— Casemiro (@Casemiro) August 22, 2022 A milestone for Bukayo Saka. Super proud to have made my 100th @premierleague appearance for Arsenal, even better to get the 3 points on the day. This is a special club to me. Thank you Gooners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TmphjiO0pQ— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) August 22, 2022 The Rooneys took in NYC. Family visit ❤️🗽 pic.twitter.com/wYBuiFC8FQ— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 22, 2022 Gary Neville showed his support. United United https://t.co/T7hsd3HS8A— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 22, 2022 Boxing Have you guessed it? That’s right, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton took his spot in dictionary corner. Making their debut in dictionary corner, alongside @susie_dent on @C4Countdown this week, starting today at 2.10pm @Channel4 …Well, have a guess… pic.twitter.com/Y0vY3oxoAl— colin murray (@ColinMurray) August 22, 2022 Athletics Some time off for Eilish McColgan. Treated myself to 48hrs of R&R but back to work tomorrow!💪🏃🏼♀️I say 'rest & recovery' but really it was a mental break. I still did 10mile this morning on the treadmill 😂🙃Few road races on my calendar! 🔜📆 so I'll have a proper holiday & a 2 week break after those!🌞 pic.twitter.com/7WTeoypP6g— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 21, 2022 Morgan Lake reflected on her season. ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dmBJuTFJKk— Morgan Lake (@morgan_a_lake) August 22, 2022 Golf Justin Rose was looking forward. The past is behind you, lunging into this future this Monday morning…. Who’s coming with me??? pic.twitter.com/jF7msWw8f3— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 22, 2022 Cricket A big moment for Alex Hales. Terrible pose but my first ever hole in 1! 🙌🏽 10th hole at @CoxmoorGC 🍻 pic.twitter.com/eh5EcfGlGx— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 22, 2022 Already a subscriber? Already a subscriber?