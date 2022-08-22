Watford sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on season-long loan By Press Association August 22 2022, 5.55pm Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause will spend the season on loan at Watford (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Watford have signed Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on a season-long loan. The former Wycombe and Wolves centre-half made seven Premier League appearances last season, but has not featured for Villa during the current campaign. Watford said on their official website: “The 27-year-old is the latest player to join head coach Rob Edwards’ squad as the team bids for an immediate return to the Premier League.” Hause made his professional debut for Wycombe in 2012 and two years later moved on to Wolves, where he made 80 first-team appearances. Villa signed him in 2019 after an initial loan spell and he has made 55 appearances for the West Midlands club in all competitions. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White 6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Brentford debut at Colchester More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0