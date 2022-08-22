Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 6.31pm
Ellen White has called time on her career (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellen White has called time on her career (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ellen White, the all-time record goalscorer for England’s women’s team, has announced her retirement from football at the age of 33.

Here, the PA news agency looks at plenty of highs and the occasional low from the striker’s career.

High

White marked her first England appearance, in March 2010, with a goal.

Having come off the bench just after the hour, the then 20-year-old sent a dinked finish over the goalkeeper and in late on to wrap up a 3-0 victory over Austria in a World Cup qualifier at Loftus Road.

High

Just over a year later, White was making a splash on the biggest stage, scoring a memorable effort at the 2011 World Cup in Germany against eventual champions Japan.

The opener in England’s 2-0 group-stage win saw Karen Carney send a long pass forward and White produce a superb lobbed effort from around 25 yards out.

Low

  • P 3
  • W 0
  • D 1
  • L 2
  • GD -4

That campaign ended in the quarter-finals and there was then considerable disappointment at the next major tournament.

England failed to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2013 in Sweden, finishing bottom of their group with a single point from three games. White played every minute and did not score.

Low

Ellen White's time at Notts county got off to a bad start
Ellen White’s time at Notts county got off to a bad start (Nigel French/PA)

After winning a glut of trophies with Arsenal, White moved to Notts County ahead of the 2014 Women’s Super League season – and ended up missing the entire campaign.

The forward ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in a pre-season match against Durham in April of that year and only returned to action the following March.

High

Ellen White scores in the World Cup semi-final
Ellen White scores in the World Cup semi-final (Richard Sellers/PA)

White finished the 2019 World Cup as the joint top-scorer alongside United States pair Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Her goals fired England to the semi-finals but for the third successive major tournament, they suffered a last-four exit.

White scored in the 2-1 semi-final defeat to the USA and thought she had equalised for a second time, only to be denied by an offside call via VAR. She then won a late penalty but Steph Houghton’s effort was saved.

High

Ellen White broke the record against Latvia
Ellen White broke the record against Latvia (Tim Goode/PA)

White became the Lionesses’ record goalscorer when she notched a hat-trick in a remarkable 20-0 World Cup qualifying thrashing of Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium in November 2021.

On what was her 101st cap, it saw the forward move past Kelly Smith’s mark of 46 goals and on to 48.

High

White again excelled on the big stage as she scored six goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021 – that included a hat-trick in a 4-3 loss to Australia in the quarter-finals.

It was her second Olympic campaign, having also featured at London 2012.

High

Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)

White then finally got her hands on international silverware as she helped England triumph at the home Euros this summer.

While not quite so prolific this time, she scored twice at the tournament, which took her to 52 England goals – leaving her one behind Wayne Rooney’s record tally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby
Colchester’s Tommy Smith will miss the visit of Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup
Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is set for his Brentford debut (PA)
Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Brentford debut at Colchester
Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause will spend the season on loan at Watford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Watford sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on season-long loan

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0