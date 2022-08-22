Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 7.25pm
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)

Ellen White has been hailed as “the best of the best”, a “perfect team player” and an “inspiration for the next generation” of women’s footballers after announcing her retirement from the game.

England striker White admitted her football “dreams came true” in winning Euro 2022 as she hung up her boots on Monday evening. The Lionesses’ record scorer has called time on her career aged 33, with 52 goals in 113 senior caps.

The Manchester City forward, who still had a year left on her contract, branded forging a professional career her “greatest honour”, insisting it was the right time to call it quits.

White revealed she had agonised over retiring, but eventually felt England’s glittering summer success would prove the ideal time to bow out.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” said White.

“This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European champion.”

White was just one goal shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time scoring record for England as her two goals during the Euros finals saw her fall just short of catching the former Manchester United striker.

Three Lions striker Harry Kane, who is likely to eclipse both in the coming years to top the scoring charts for his country, was in no doubt as to the impact White has had.

“Congratulations on an amazing career @ellsbells89 and what a way to finish! A real inspiration for the next generation of Lionesses,” he tweeted.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to a “world-class” operator, who played a vital role in the Euros triumph.

“Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her,” said the Dutchwoman.

“I have only had the pleasure of working with her for this past year, but her professionalism, work rate and finishing ability is world-class.

“This summer she did an amazing job for the team, she is the perfect team player and helped the younger players to find their way in international football.

“I already knew she was a great player but I found an even better person. We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.”

Tributes and praise also flooded in from team-mates, past and present, with Beth Mead – winner of the golden boot and best player award at the Euros – leading the way.

“Words can’t describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional and goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero,” she wrote.

Fellow Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly was also quick to praise White’s contribution to the game, tweeting: “The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are (one) of a kind. I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Caroline Weir, a former City team-mate of White whose goal for Real Madrid sent the Blues crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers, simply posted: “Legend.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, director of women’s football at the Football Association, continued the plaudits.

“Ellen White will long be remembered as a model for others to follow,” she said.

“It is not just about her record-breaking 52 goals and performances on the pitch, but about the standards she set and the way she conducts herself.

“A true leader of women, it has never been about Ellen White for her – even when she was scoring the crucial goals or giving everything she had, it was always the team first. She is a legend of the modern game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby
Ellen White has called time on her career (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career
Colchester’s Tommy Smith will miss the visit of Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup
Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is set for his Brentford debut (PA)
Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard will make his Brentford debut at Colchester
Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause will spend the season on loan at Watford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Watford sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on season-long loan

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0