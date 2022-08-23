Wales boss Gemma Grainger hopes women’s game capitalises on heightened interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales boss Gemma Grainger hopes women’s game capitalises on heightened interest

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.31am
Head coach Gemma Grainger is aiming to lead the Wales Women’s side to a major tournament for the first time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Head coach Gemma Grainger is aiming to lead the Wales Women’s side to a major tournament for the first time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gemma Grainger admits Wales will benefit from England’s Euro 2022 success but are very much focused on their own journey.

Wales, who have never qualified for a major women’s tournament, will secure a 2023 World Cup play-off spot by taking four points from their final two qualifiers next month.

A record crowd – over 8,500 tickets have already been sold – is already guaranteed for the final fixture with Slovenia at Cardiff City Stadium, with interest in the women’s game in Wales reaching new heights.

Wales v Greece – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group I – Parc y Scarlets
Wales need four points from their final two qualifiers to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs (Nick Potts/PA)

“Without doubt the Euros has massively transformed the visibility of women’s football in the UK,” head coach Grainger told the PA news agency while speaking on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign at a grassroots session in Barry.

“Look at the television figures and the crowds, it’s huge for women’s football.

“But England are on their journey, and we are very much on our journey with the investment we have made as an association to the national team.

“We want to be a team that qualifies and competes in tournaments, and it’s important we do what’s right for our country.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England’s Euro 2022 success has raised the profile of women’s football in the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The legacy of the Euros has to be the visibility of the women’s game and how we capitalise on that interest.

“We have to make sure we use that opportunity to grow the game.”

Middlesbrough-born Grainger felt huge pride at England’s Euros triumph having coached so many of Sarina Wiegman’s players during her 11 years at the Football Association.

And she is excited by what the Lionesses’ success means for the development of the Women’s Super League and how Wales can tap into that future.

“The WSL and the Championship are arguably two of the best domestic leagues in the world,” Grainger said.

“To have that on our doorstep is a competitive advantage, and I think the league will get better because the investment will get better off the back of the Euros.

“The biggest thing we saw from Euros was the commercialism and marketability of the game.

“The sponsors invested into the game seeing how strong it is.

Chelsea v Everton – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Wales captain Sophie Ingle, of Chelsea, is among Gemma Grainger’s squad who play in the WSL (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Having 87.000 people there with no segregation of fans shows the differences in the game (to the men’s game).

“The women’s game has got some unique differences, a real difference to the target audience.

“When people see their teams playing in the WSL this season we’ll see that diversity in the crowd.”

:: Gemma Grainger is working with M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, offering kids the chance to win a training masterclass with the Wales teams. Go to

marksandspencer.com/football

to find out more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Liverpool are waiting for updates on the injured Naby Keita (Adam Davy/PA)
Naby Keita facing further spell on sidelines as Liverpool’s injury issues mount
Spin bowler Mason Crane, left, was coached by Shane Warne, right, in the inaugural season of The Hundred (PA)
Mason Crane says childhood hero Shane Warne is still in his mind when he…
Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony
Jessica Ennis-Hill celebrates winning the gold medal (Adam Davy/PA)
On This Day in 2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill wins heptathlon at World Championships
An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Liverpool on Monday (David Davies/PA)
Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd’s fighting spirit following win over rivals Liverpool
Ben Stokes opens up for the cameras in a new documentary (Prime Video/PA)
Ben Stokes faces ‘mental breakdown’ and career crossroads in documentary
Chris Smalling headed home to hand Roma victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign
Peter Haring aims to utilise the Tynecastle atmosphere (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Peter Haring backs Hearts fans to unsettle Zurich in crucial Europa League clash
Seamus Coleman is set to return to action for Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Seamus Coleman set to make Everton return in cup clash with Fleetwood

More from The Courier

Val Cooper, 69, treasurer and bar convener at RBLS Montrose, following the break-in.
COURIER OPINION: Montrose Royal British Legion raid has devastated members
0
Lindores Abbey Distillery cats have shot to fame on Netflix.
Meet the Fife stars of new Netflix show Inside the Mind of a Cat
0
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pushes his team on from the dugout at Cappielow.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Sarah Valentine with the rubbish outside her home.
Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home
0