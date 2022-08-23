Eddie Howe waits on Callum Wilson scan and insists Joao Pedro deal not done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe waits on Callum Wilson scan and insists Joao Pedro deal not done

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 11.11am Updated: August 23 2022, 2.31pm
Eddie Howe, pictured, is facing a nervous wait on Callum Wilson’s scan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe, pictured, is facing a nervous wait on Callum Wilson’s scan (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle face an anxious wait on two fronts as they attempt to push home a deal for Watford striker Joao Pedro and Callum Wilson heads for a scan.

The Magpies, who face League Two Tranmere in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday evening, have been targeting attacking reinforcements for much of the summer in a bid to boost head coach Eddie Howe’s options with Wilson, who has struggled with injury during his two years to date on Tyneside, and Chris Wood currently his only specialist frontmen.

That quest increased in urgency on Sunday when the 30-year-old former Bournemouth marksman limped out of a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw against Manchester City with a tight hamstring, and he has now been sent for a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Asked if Wilson’s latest misfortune might change the club’s remaining transfer business, Howe said: “Well, I think we will wait and see the extent of Callum’s injury before answering that question, really.

“I don’t think it will be serious, but with hamstrings, you’ve got to be very, very careful, not just with Callum, but with any player.

“As I say, we will wait and see the results and see how long he’s going to be out.”

Wilson has made a big impact at St James’ Park since his £20million move from the Cherries, scoring 22 goals in 49 appearances to date, one of them a cultured finish in front of England boss Gareth Southgate at the weekend.

West Ham United v Watford – Premier League – London Stadium
Newcastle are pursuing Watford striker Joao Pedro (Adam Davy/PA)

He has been the club’s top scorer in each of his two seasons at Newcastle despite missing the second half of the last campaign with a hamstring problem.

The Magpies’ recruitment team, which landed goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Matt Targett and Sven Botman early in the summer window, have endured a frustrating spell since in their pursuit of additional firepower, and Howe has played down suggestions they have reached agreement with the Hornets for 20-year-old Brazilian Joao Pedro.

Addressing talk that it was a done deal, he said: “I think that is not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with those things minute to minute or day to day.

“I’m sort of hearing in the background what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

Newcastle United v Manchester City – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle produced a thrilling display in Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the meantime, Howe will concentrate on the task of guiding his side through the first League Cup tie of his reign buoyed by their exhilarating performance against City.

The 44-year-old, who admitted he was “exhausted” after watching the game back on Sunday evening, said: “That is a snapshot of how we want to be.

“We want to become a top team and to become that team, we have to play aggressive, front-foot football, so that is a view to the future for us. But we have to become better in every aspect of that.”

