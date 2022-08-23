Gareth Southgate says players need more help to prepare for life after football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate says players need more help to prepare for life after football

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 1.03pm
Gareth Southgate became England boss in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate became England boss in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate believes not enough is being done to help players prepare for life after football.

Southgate has revealed he struggled to find a “purpose” after losing his job as Middlesbrough manager aged 39.

After a successful playing career with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Boro and England, Southgate was pitched straight into management at the Riverside in 2006.

He was sacked in 2009 and then spent four years out of football before being appointed England Under-21 boss in 2013.

In an upcoming BT Sport Films documentary, ‘After The Roar’, Southgate discusses the mental health issues elite sportspeople face when attempting to come to terms with the end of their playing careers.

Soccer – Middlesbrough Press Conference – Riverside Stadium
Southgate managed Middlesbrough for three years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“My journey was slightly unusual in that, at 31 or 32, I was definitely starting to think, ‘What am I going to do?’ and I had a year left of my playing contract,” the 51-year-old said.

“I got offered the manager’s job so I jumped straight into something with no time to think. When retirement hit me was after three years.

“I lost the job at Middlesbrough and had a period out of football so that was the time when I finally realised, ‘Hang on, there’s no routine, there’s no purpose’.

“I’d been from when I left school, straight in as an apprentice, so I never had that appreciation of what it is to be out of work. That lack of somewhere to go in the morning, a routine, community… I was searching for that.”

Southgate called on clubs and governing bodies to do more to ensure players are equipped to cope after their playing career finishes.

Leeds v Aston Villa celebrate
Southgate (centre) had a successful playing career with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Boro (John Giles/PA)

“This discussion of what’s next – too many people want to put it off,” he added.

“I don’t buy that all those hours we spend in hotels and on coaches, we couldn’t be studying something or reading something, learning new skills.

“I think it’s a positive to have something else to think about. I think players would perform better.

“I think collectively the players’ union, the League Managers’ Association, the FA and especially the clubs, we should work together.

“I’ve talked with a lot of people recently and those organisations – we’ve still got work to do in that area.”

:: BT Sport 1 will premiere ‘After The Roar’, the latest in the award-winning BT Sport Films series, on Friday, September 9 at 10pm. Brian O’Driscoll explores the mental health struggles he – and other former elite sportsmen – face in retirement.

