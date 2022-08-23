Leeds to shuffle pack in Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley By Press Association August 23 2022, 1.21pm Updated: August 23 2022, 3.11pm Joe Gelhardt is one of a number of Leeds players expected to come into the team against Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leeds will make a raft of changes for the Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley. Boss Jesse Marsch confirmed a number of fringe players will get the chance to impress against the League One side on Wednesday. Neither Patrick Bamford or Liam Cooper are expected to be risked as they make their way back from respective groin and Achilles issues. Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action. Barnsley defender Nicky Cadden has suffered a fresh injury blow. Having made a return from a calf injury at the weekend, he suffered an issue in his other calf during the half-time warm-up and has been sent for a scan. Michal Helik and Herbie Kane (both groin) are nearing a return but will not feature as the Reds make the short journey up the M1. Boss Michael Duff, who has seen his side win two and lose three of their five League One games, has no other injuries to contend with. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Joe Root salutes Ben Stokes’ courage in opening up about mental health struggles St Johnstone ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fan at Aberdeen game Ruud van Nistelrooy hoping PSV can capitalise on restful weekend in Rangers tie Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told Bus hit by bottles outside Old Trafford was carrying Man Utd-supporting kids She looks like she’s had 700 drinks – Fan accused by Kyrgios taking legal… Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring changes for cup tie against Newcastle Jesse Marsch challenges Leeds’ fringe players to take chance against Barnsley Raphael Varane delighted to be reunited with ‘warrior’ Casemiro at Old Trafford More from The Courier Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers' Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity' 0 The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season 0 Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process 1 Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival 0