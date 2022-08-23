Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring changes for cup tie against Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring changes for cup tie against Newcastle

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 1.31pm
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere take on Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere take on Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will be looking for a response from his players as they head into Carabao Cup second-round battle with Premier League Newcastle.

Mellon was disappointed with his side’s performance in their 2-1 League Two defeat at Newport on Saturday in which he fielded the same starting XI for the third successive game.

The Rovers boss gave opportunities to keeper Mateusz Hewelt, defenders Luke Robinson and Lee O’Connor and midfielder Josh Hawkes in the first-round win over Accrington and could ring the changes again.

He is likely, however, to remain without injured trio Tom Davies, Kieron Morris and Charlie Jolley.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is out of the trip to Prenton Park as he nurses a hamstring injury.

The England international limped out of Sunday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with champions Manchester City and has been sent for a scan, as has winger Ryan Fraser, who missed that game with a groin problem.

Defender Dan Burn will also miss out after being hit in the head with the ball at the weekend, but full-back Matt Targett has a chance of being involved after shaking off a hamstring strain.

Keeper Martin Dubravka, skipper Jamaal Lascelles, fellow defenders Jamal Lewis and Emil Krafth and midfielders Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson and frontman Chris Wood are among those players who will hope to force their way into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up with Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) the only long-term absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joe Root (right) has lauded Ben Stokes (left) for his bravery (Nigel French/PA)
Joe Root salutes Ben Stokes’ courage in opening up about mental health struggles
St Johnstone were saddened by a fan’s death at their game with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Johnstone ‘deeply saddened’ by death of fan at Aberdeen game
PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is glad of the break before facing Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ruud van Nistelrooy hoping PSV can capitalise on restful weekend in Rangers tie
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told
Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bus hit by bottles outside Old Trafford was carrying Man Utd-supporting kids
Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets (Zac Goodwin/PA)
She looks like she’s had 700 drinks – Fan accused by Kyrgios taking legal…
Joe Gelhardt is one of a number of Leeds players expected to come into the team against Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds to shuffle pack in Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will make changes in the Carabao Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Jesse Marsch challenges Leeds’ fringe players to take chance against Barnsley
Raphael Varane and Casemiro are back together (Nick Potts/PA)
Raphael Varane delighted to be reunited with ‘warrior’ Casemiro at Old Trafford

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0