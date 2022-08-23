Bus hit by bottles outside Old Trafford was carrying Man Utd-supporting kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bus hit by bottles outside Old Trafford was carrying Man Utd-supporting kids

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.17pm
Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans gathered in large numbers ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A bus driver has told of how children hid under seats as a coach carrying Manchester United fans was mistakenly attacked near Old Trafford.

With its passengers apparently taken for Liverpool fans – or even the visiting team – the vehicle was pelted with objects as it made its way through an area heavily populated with United supporters prior to Monday’s Premier League game.

The bus, owned and branded by Manchester-based Beeline VIP Coaches, was actually transporting a touring group of mostly schoolchildren from South Africa.

The incident occurred just over half a mile away from the stadium outside the Tollgate pub, where United supporters had congregated in huge numbers for a protest march against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Adam Bradshaw, driver and owner of the coach company, told the PA news agency: “It was a school group from South Africa on a football tour.

“They’ve come over here to visit as many clubs in the UK as they can and play a few games.

“Part of the programme was to go to the game last night because they are all massive United fans. They all had the scarves and shirts on and were excited for the game.

“Then we were outside that pub, the Tollgate, they started throwing bottles and cans at us for absolutely no reason. Kids were cowering under the seats and in the aisleways. It wasn’t good at all.

“I’m a Manchester-based firm, with Manchester written all over the back of the bus in massive letters and with a big Manchester bee on it. It’s hard to believe they thought we were Liverpool fans.”

Footage of the incident was shared on social media by some witnesses, with Bradshaw following up with his own comments on what occurred.

“Many thanks you idiots, we were bringing a group of kids to the game (Manchester United fans) all were frightened to death,” he tweeted via the company’s account.

It took a few minutes for Bradshaw to get the bus fully clear of the area amid the crowds and slow traffic. He was relieved to get away without serious incident.

“My main concern was nobody got injured,” said Bradshaw, who did not want to give details of the passengers. “If a bottle had come through those poor kids would have got showered with glass.

“There were a couple of dents to the panel work but no broken glass, thank God.

“I’ve been to away grounds all over Europe and England never had issues.

“When things started being thrown they (the passengers) wanted to know why we were being targeted and I couldn’t give them a reason for it. I was shocked.

“But I wouldn’t even call those people doing it fans or supporters of United. I’d call them yobs.”

The PA news agency has contacted the organisers of the protest march, ‘The 1958’, and Greater Manchester Police for comment.

