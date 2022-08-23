Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 3.01pm
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first squad since the summer’s historic Euros triumph on Wednesday – and the first of the post-Ellen White era.

After securing their first piece of major silverware with the 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at Wembley on July 31, the Lionesses will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg on September 3 and 6.

Wiegman’s squad for the double-header is to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Ellen White has retired
Ellen White has retired (Nigel French/PA)

One definite change from last month’s tournament will be the absence of the team’s all-time top-scorer White, who announced her retirement from football on Monday.

The 33-year-old striker has called time on her career after scoring 52 times in 113 appearances, one goal shy of Wayne Rooney’s overall record haul for England.

With White bowing out, there may well be a promotion to the starting line-up next month for Alessia Russo – the Manchester United forward came off the bench to replace her in each of England’s games during the Euros, and scored four times.

The other centre-forward in the Euros squad was Chelsea’s Beth England, who will hope for greater involvement after being an unused substitute through the tournament.

Alessia Russo, right, made a big impact off the bench at the Euros
Alessia Russo, right, made a big impact off the bench at the Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

There could be a recall for Ebony Salmon, holder of one cap to date, won back in February 2021. The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Houston Dash, scoring eight goals in eight league games.

Another player who could return is former skipper Steph Houghton.

The centre-back, who was recovering from Achilles surgery, was part of Wiegman’s provisional 28-player squad for the Euros but failed to make the cut when it was reduced to a final 23.

Houghton was back in competitive action for the first time since January last week, playing in Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying games.

The other quartet who did not make the transition from 28 to 23 were Manchester United midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem, Chelsea defender Niamh Charles and goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, who has joined City.

Steph Houghton (left) and Katie Zelem (right) are among those hoping for a call-up
Steph Houghton (left) and Katie Zelem (right) are among those hoping for a call-up (Tim Goode/PA)

Midfielder Jordan Nobbs, who was ruled out of the Euros by a knee injury, has been back in training with Arsenal.

Group D leaders England face second-placed Austria in Wiener Neustadt before taking on Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium.

A point in the clash with the Austrians will see Wiegman’s side seal qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England have won all eight of their qualifiers so far, with 68 goals scored along the way and none conceded – part of a 20-game unbeaten record under Wiegman.

They beat Austria 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last November, and it was the same scoreline when the sides met at Old Trafford in the opening game of the Euros on July 6.

