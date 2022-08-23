More protests and finally a win – what next for Manchester United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

More protests and finally a win – what next for Manchester United?

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.01pm
Manchester United had a big night on and off the pitch on Monday (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United had a big night on and off the pitch on Monday (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United secured an impressive win against rivals Liverpool on Monday amid the backdrop of protests against the Glazer family.

It was a night to cherish for the Old Trafford faithful but there remains plenty of work to be done on and off the field at the club.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Monday night and what is next for United.

What happened on the field at Old Trafford?

New manager Erik ten Hag had endured a nightmare start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat, with the 2-1 home loss to Brighton compounded by the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford. United began the weekend bottom of the Premier League and many predicted things would get even worse when arch rivals Liverpool rolled into Old Trafford, where they had won 5-0 last October. But a display of determination, aggression and skill had the ground rocking, with Jadon Sancho’s nerveless opener followed by a Marcus Rashford strike. United dug deep to see out a 2-1 triumph following Mohamed Salah’s late goal as Ten Hag celebrated his his first win in charge.

What about off the field?

Fans are at their wits’ end with the ownership and made their feelings known before and during Monday’s match. Thousands of United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the detested Glazer family, with recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ leading the latest demonstration against the Americans. Inside the ground anti-Glazer chants provided a constant backdrop without detracting from their support of the team, who responded with a quality performance and much-needed victory.

What happens next in terms of protests?

Manchester United fans want the Glazer family to sell
Manchester United fans want the Glazer family to sell (Martin Rickett/PA)

Monday was the fifth straight home league match that ‘The 1958’ had organised a protest at. This was the loudest to date and you would expect there to be another when Arsenal arrive on September 4 in United’s next home game. There have been protests by supporters ever since the Glazers’ leveraged buyout in 2005 and momentum appears to be building right now, especially as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered hope of new beginning. The British billionaire is a boyhood United fan and confirmed through his spokesman an interest in buying the club.

How busy is the coming week shaping up?

United travel to Southampton on Saturday lunchtime before playing away to Leicester next Thursday, when the summer transfer window will come to a close. The Red Devils have been cumbersome and scattergun in their approach to improving the squad this summer. Tyrell Malacia was the only new signing available to go on tour, with Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen linking up with United upon their return from Thailand and Australia. United completed the eye-catching signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid on Monday for a fee rising to £70million, but there are more irons in the fire as they look to further bolster the squad. There are also peripheral players to move on and the small matter of frustrated star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. United and Ten Hag have repeatedly outlined their stance that he is staying but speculation will continue until the window shuts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)
Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
Crawley fans invaded the pitch following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL
Ollie Robinson pictured bowling in an England nets session ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA Images).
Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy
Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant (John Walton/PA)
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200