Home Sport

Graham Potter insists cup competitions are important for Brighton

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.13pm
Graham Potter’s side face Forest Green on Wednesday night (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter's side face Forest Green on Wednesday night (John Walton/PA)

Brighton head coach Graham Potter insists cup competitions are important to the club ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green.

Potter has named the same starting XI in each of his side’s first three Premier League games of the season and been rewarded with wins at Manchester United and West Ham and a home draw with Newcastle.

And although he will make numerous changes against Sky Bet League One opponents on Wednesday, Potter believes the League Cup and FA Cup merit the same level of focus as the Premier League.

“I think they sit alongside,” Potter told a pre-match press conference.

“The Premier League is very, very important of course because of the implications financially and it allows you to keep developing your football club, but these games are important for us.

“We want to go there and win but we are also respectful of the opponent wanting to do the same and it’s going to be a tough game for us.

“We like this competition. It’s a chance to look at guys who haven’t played so much and look at some of our youngsters as well and give them a feel of what we’re trying to do. We have got some good options.

“We beat Cardiff and Swansea last year and played a good game against Leicester, a bit unfortunate to go out (on penalties), but as we’ve already seen in the competition, anything can happen.

“A lot of teams from the so-called higher leagues have been knocked out already so we have to be mindful and respectful of that. Forest Green will be very, very competitive so we have to be ready for that.”

One player who is unlikely to feature again for Potter is defender Matt Clarke, whose move to Middlesbrough is expected to go ahead soon.

“It’s a good opportunity for Matt,” Potter said. “He gets a chance of more regular game time. He has been fantastic to work with, I must say.

“A great character so, if it happens, Middlesbrough have got a good player there, a good person, so it’s good for everybody, I think.”

