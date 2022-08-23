Ian Burchnall could name debutant in Forest Green team for Brighton tie By Press Association August 23 2022, 4.15pm Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall could bring in new signing Myles Peart-Harris for his debut (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Forest Green could hand a debut to new signing Myles Peart-Harris as they come up against Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The 19-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Brentford earlier this week and is available to appear in the competition for Ian Burchnall’s team. Connor Wickham came off the bench in Forest Green’s 3-0 defeat to Plymouth on Saturday and could be named in the starting line-up this time out. Fellow forward Jamille Matt could come in for his first start since August 6. Unbeaten Brighton will make changes after their impressive start to the Premier League campaign. Boss Graham Potter confirmed in his press conference he will give opportunities to some youngsters in the squad. Albion will travel without Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder who are ruled out through injury. Wednesday’s game could be an opportunity for new signings Levi Colwill and Deniz Undav to get some minutes under their belt while Jason Steele is expected to start in goal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week ‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy More from The Courier Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis 0 Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy… 1 Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200