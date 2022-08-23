England midfielder Jill Scott hangs up her boots after distinguished career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England midfielder Jill Scott hangs up her boots after distinguished career

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.51pm Updated: August 23 2022, 7.17pm
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has announced her retirement (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has announced her retirement (Jonathan Brady/PA)

England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a distinguished top-level career.

The 35-year-old’s decision to hang up her boots comes just over three weeks after helping the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory.

Scott had been without a club after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

The north-east native earned 161 senior international caps after making her England debut in 2006 and scored 27 goals for the national side.

She said in the Players’ Tribune: “I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears.

“Maybe it’s because I’m from Sunderland, but two things have always been true about me: I’ve always been stubborn and I’ve always loved football.

“It’s been in my blood ever since I was five years old. I saw a load of boys playing in the school yard and I walked straight up to them and said the four magic words…’Can I play too?’.

“Imagine, if you would have told me then that I’d go on to play for England for 16 years?

“If you would have told me that I’d live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a women’s European final? And that I’d be playing in it? Impossible.”

Scott began her career with hometown Sunderland before spending seven years at Everton and then joining City in 2013. She later had loan spells back at Everton and Aston Villa. She won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including the Women’s Super League title with City in 2017.

Other career highlights include scoring England’s winner against Holland in the Euro 2009 semi-finals and also netting in City’s 2017 Women’s FA Cup final victory over Birmingham. She also represented Great Britain at the 2012 and delayed 2020 Olympics.

She made four substitute appearances in England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, including the final against Germany.

Her retirement follows that of England team-mate Ellen White on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)
Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
Crawley fans invaded the pitch following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL
Ollie Robinson pictured bowling in an England nets session ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA Images).
Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy
Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant (John Walton/PA)
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200