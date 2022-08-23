Ann-Katrin Berger set for more treatment after recurrence of thyroid cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is set for a spell away from the game after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer.

Berger had been diagnosed with the disease during November 2017 when she was playing for Birmingham, but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019.

The 31-year-old German revealed on Tuesday that tests had shown further issues have now developed again so is set for more treatment.

We're all behind you, Ann. 💙 https://t.co/6kDfGn7nd1 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 23, 2022

“I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free, there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid,” Berger said in a statement on social media.

“I’ve said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.

“I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week.

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is set for a spell away from the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I’m looking forward to returning to the pitch and seeing you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.”

A statement from the Blues added: “Everyone at Chelsea is behind her during this difficult time and the club will provide any support we can to help her make a speedy recovery.

“We look forward to seeing her back between the posts for the Blues as soon as possible.”