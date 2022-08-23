Jury deliberating as ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs’ trial nears its end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury deliberating as ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs’ trial nears its end

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 5.27pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (second right) leaves Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022.
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (second right) leaves Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022.

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has gone out to start its deliberations.

Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, during their relationship.

He is also said to have deliberately headbutted Ms Greville, injuring her lip, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, and elbowing her sister, Emma, 26, in the jaw.

Giggs denies the allegations.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (centre) arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (centre) arrives at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

His barrister, Chris Daw QC, told jurors at Manchester Crown Court the PR executive was a “scorned” woman furious at the defendant’s serial cheating throughout their on/off six-year relationship.

Her inability to accept his infidelity led to her falsely characterising Giggs as a physically and psychologically abusive boyfriend who made her a “slave to his every need and demand”, he said.

Giggs’ defence team said there was no evidence of him controlling anything Ms Greville did and claimed the alleged headbutt was “utterly incredible” and actually an accidental clash of heads or faces.

Giving evidence, Giggs admitted his reputation as a “love cheat” was justified and he had been unfaithful in all his relationships.

But he said he had never physically assaulted a woman or set out to control and coerce anyone.

Prosecutors say there are “two very different Ryan Giggses” – the one in the public eye and the one behind closed doors.

Giggs being questioned by Chris Daw QC as he gives evidence
Giggs being questioned by Chris Daw QC as he gives evidence (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Peter Wright QC said the former Wales manager “thinks, or thought, he could do whatever he liked in respect of his treatment of Ms Greville and that he could get away with it”.

He said the “sad history” of the relationship revealed his “excesses were endured by her, excused and kept private”.

But he said all that changed on the night of November 1 2020 when he lost self-control and attacked her – and she had the “courage” to stand up to him to expose the Giggs “behind the mask”.

Summing up the case on Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley asked the jury of seven women and five men to consider if the relationship “veered off the rails” due to Ms Greville’s inability to accept Giggs’ serial womanising, with her getting “her revenge by twisting and exaggerating their routine arguments”.

Or, she asked, was the relationship “much more sinister and darker”, involving a man exerting his power over an emotionally vulnerable woman, eventually leading to a loss of self-control?

Earlier, Judge Manley told jurors: “Put aside emotions. Continue to approach the case with a cool head and go where the evidence leads you.”

Giggs denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also denies assaulting Ms Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of Emma Greville.

The jury has been sent home and will resume its deliberations at 10am on Wednesday.

