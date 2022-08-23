Bolt’s trademark pose and Scott retires – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 23 2022, 6.03pm Usain Bolt’s trademark pose (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23. Football Jill Scott hung up her boots. Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself.I’m retiring from football.And I’m leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck.This is my farewell with @TPTFootballhttps://t.co/6bL5RA1p7z— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) August 23, 2022 161 caps.16 magical years.#Lionesses legend @JillScottJS8 has announced her retirement from football. Congrats on a wonderful career, Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0T86uHlSJg— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 23, 2022 A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts… W https://t.co/GTWOOnSSXg— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 23, 2022 Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire reflected on Monday night. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) Fair to say Gary Neville enjoyed his evening. Good Morning 👹 pic.twitter.com/V6Z3UupJls— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 23, 2022 Motivational words from Patrice Evra. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Jamie Carragher set the record straight. I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me 😎 https://t.co/Yc7DcJ5pcX— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 23, 2022 Jude Bellingham wanted an autograph. 😄 @BellinghamJude: „Marco, Autogramm?“ pic.twitter.com/8qX5WtNTak— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 23, 2022 Alessia Russo enjoyed her homecoming. Erling Haaland soaked up the sun. Soaking up the sun! ☀️ #mancity pic.twitter.com/qLc4uJD5a5— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 23, 2022 A proud moment for Jermain Defoe. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe) Chloe Kelly thanked Ellen White. Thank you for everything @ellsbells89 we will miss you 💙 pic.twitter.com/oVkL5ppPVn— Chloe (@Chloe_Kelly98) August 23, 2022 John Terry was impressed with Graham Potter. How good is Graham Potter?I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me. pic.twitter.com/1CNL90lyFW— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 23, 2022 Athletics Usain Bolt’s trademark pose. “To The World”™️ pic.twitter.com/DJKUFn2n5f— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 23, 2022 Cycling An early start for Dame Laura Kenny. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dame Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) Golf Justin Rose had a fun day Stateside with his mates. Fun day in the 🇺🇸 with my friends @ZurichNA @Zurich 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sNyNvH4gI4— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 23, 2022 Tyrrell Hatton geared up for his favourite event of the year. Disappointed not to get to Atlanta but grateful for all the continued support.Next stop @BMWPGA, my favourite event of the year.See you soon Wentworth 😎! pic.twitter.com/x9E3HwSv5i— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 23, 2022 Kane Williamson hit the Big Apple. Formula One F1 looked back on record-breaking success by Michael Schumacher ahead of this weekend’s race. Iconic track, legendary driver 💪Michael Schumacher sealed his seventh world title at Spa🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PSoOTvkjqi— Formula 1 (@F1) August 23, 2022 Like father like son… Guess who's back… @HaasF1Team @F1 pic.twitter.com/ybaRZbpMmj— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) August 23, 2022 