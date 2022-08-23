Celtic defender Christopher Jullien joins Montpellier on permanent deal By Press Association August 23 2022, 7.55pm Christopher Jullien has left Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has signed for Montpellier on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old French defender joined the Hoops from Toulouse in June 2019. Jullien helped the club to a domestic treble in his first season and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park. A statement on Celtic’s Twitter account read: “Christopher Jullien has joined Montpellier HSC on a permanent deal. “Everyone at Celtic FC would like to thank Chris for his contribution to the club and wish him good luck for the future.” Jullien fell down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou after recovering from a long-term injury sustained when he crashed into a goalpost in December 2020 and now he has returned to Ligue 1. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week ‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy More from The Courier GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's… 0 Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis 0 Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy… 1