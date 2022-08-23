Connor Goldson calls for Rangers unity in absence of Alfredo Morelos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Connor Goldson calls for Rangers unity in absence of Alfredo Morelos

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 8.37pm
Rangers need to stick together says defender Connor Goldson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers need to stick together says defender Connor Goldson (Steve Welsh/PA)

Connor Goldson has called on Rangers to stick together against PSV Eindhoven in the absence of Alfredo Morelos.

Colombia striker Morelos was omitted from the Gers squad by Giovanni van Bronckhorst for Wednesday’s second leg of the Champions League play-off due to fitness levels and other concerns, including attitude.

The 26-year-old, who missed out on last season’s finale due to a thigh injury, was sent off 13 minutes after coming on as substitute in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

Now Bronckhorst has made his decision, Rangers will have to cope without Morelos at the Philips Stadium where the match will start with the teams tied at 2-2.

Defender Goldson said: “I just think a fit and firing Alfredo is one of our most important players and obviously until he gets back to that, I don’t think he is helping us as much as he can do.

“He has had a massive injury, probably the first big injury that he has had in his career and it has taken some time to come back from that so we need him to be as fit and ready as much as possible because he is one of the best players in this team.

“He obviously done something stupid on Saturday, he did let us down but at the same time we are a team, we are a group and we have to be together because the only times we have won things is when we have all stuck together and done everything together.

“So going into tomorrow, this squad has to be more united than ever because we know it is going to be a massive game.”

Goldson admits the chance to play Champions League football would be a dream come true.

The former Shrewsbury and Brighton player, who joined Rangers in 2018, said: “Growing up and coming through at Shrewsbury in League Two, I never felt I would play Champions League football.

“You have dreams as a kid and this is the pinnacle of a club career so if we can do it and hopefully we can, it would be an amazing achievement for this team.”

