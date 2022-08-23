Walsall boss Michael Flynn bemoans referee’s decision against Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walsall boss Michael Flynn bemoans referee’s decision against Charlton

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.05pm
Walsall manager Michael Flynn (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall boss Michael Flynn claimed a controversial handball decision could have cost the Saddlers a huge windfall after their 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Charlton.

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cool second-half finish sent the League One side through after referee Ollie Yates’ decision to rule out Andy Williams’ effort for the League Two hosts.

Williams appeared to chest home Taylor Allen’s near-post cross from close range but Yates adjudged he had handled.

“The cross has come in and he’s even moved his arm to elevate his body, it was a very clever quick-thinking finish,” said Flynn.

“His stomach is red raw. Just to rub salt in the wounds, he gets booked. It’s crazy. I’ve had to take him off because you can see the frustration is still there.

“It’s not good enough, it could cost the club up to a million pounds and that is why these decisions have got to be right.

“We were the better team, we’ve created loads of chances. It just wasn’t to be. I’ll be watching the draw and hoping they get Carlisle away.

“We made one error and we got punished for it. The rest of it, I was very proud.”

Charlton, meanwhile, reached the third round for just the second time in 14 seasons.

“We are obviously pleased to get through and it was the first 90 minutes of the season for some of the players,” said boss Ben Garner.

“I thought Walsall were excellent and made it a really tough game, massive credit to them. It was a tough evening, so to get the minutes we wanted and to get through, really pleased.

“We are like every League One and League Two club – we want as big a draw as possible. We would love to get a Premier League team, preferably at home, or a London club away.”

