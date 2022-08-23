Steven Gerrard takes ‘confidence and belief’ from Carabao Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Steven Gerrard takes ‘confidence and belief’ from Carabao Cup win

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.49pm
Steven Gerrard’s side pulled through (Nick Potts/PA)
Steven Gerrard’s side pulled through (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard felt his side gave themselves just the lift they needed as they came from behind to beat Bolton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup.

After a frustrating start to the season and a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks, a cup shock at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday could have made life uncomfortable for Villa and Gerrard.

Yet despite falling behind to their determined League One opponents, the Premier League outfit produced a strong performance to ease into the third round.

“You are always looking for the right reaction and response,” said Gerrard, thinking back to Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace. “The players and I know that the performance and result at the weekend were not good enough.

“We set them a challenge to qualify for the next round and put themselves in the best possible place for West Ham.

“That is a huge game for us now at the weekend but we can go there now with a bit more confidence and belief.

“We’re at home with our fans behind us and if we manage to achieve what we want to achieve, it will settle a few things down.”

Dion Charles gave Bolton a 24th-minute lead but Douglas Luiz levelled before the break when he curled in direct from a corner.

Villa then took a firm grip with a Danny Ings penalty after the striker had been felled by goalkeeper Joel Dixon, who was also at fault for Lucas Digne’s third. Leon Bailey wrapped up the win in the closing minutes.

“We expected Bolton to be extremely motivated,” said Gerrard, who took no chances with his team selection.

“We knew they would come out of the blocks really fast but I always believe in the quality we have got. We knew we would have big moments and 4-1 was a good reaction.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt felt his team gave a good account of themselves.

Evatt said: “For 60 minutes we were right in the game and had them wobbled. We started great, really intense. We wanted to go toe to toe and I thought we did.

“You could see they were a team lacking in confidence but that set-piece gave them some belief back and their quality showed in the last 20 minutes. I think the scoreline flatters them a bit.”

