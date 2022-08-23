Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 11.07pm
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy was delighted with goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics after they came from behind in normal time to level the match at 2-2 before beating League Two Barrow 3-1 on penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup.

The visitors led after eight minutes through Anthony Scully’s third goal of the season but Barrow, who knocked out Championship Blackpool on penalties in the previous round, recovered from a slow start to equalise with a debut goal after 13 minutes from David Moyo.

Moyo should have scored again in the first half, while Wright denied John Rooney with a flying save.

Ben Whitfield’s 87th minute goal looked to have sent the Cumbrians into round three for only the third time until Jordan Garrick’s stoppage-time equaliser and then Wright came to the rescue.

“Jordan was outstanding,” said manager Kennedy.

“I said to Jordan ‘you can’t lose as a goalie in pens. And if I was taking a pen against you and I saw you in goal, I think, I have got to really bury this’.”

Wright’s heroics denied Josh Gordon, Patrick Brough and Robbie Gotts, while Anthony Scully, Max Sanders and Tashan Oakley-Boothe replied for the visitors.

Kennedy also praised the contribution of goalkeeping coach Scott Fry.

“It is important to commend the backroom staff,” he said. “Scott and Jordan do a lot of work.

“Every time Barrow had a pen, Scott was on the sidelines saying which way they were going. The ones Jordan all saved, they knew where they were going.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild was pleased with his side performance despite their defeat.

He said: “I am really pleased with how we played. The frustration is when we were on top, we didn’t get the second goal.

“But across the game, apart from the first 10 minutes, we contained them and gave them a good going over.

“We have gone toe-to-toe with a League One side and got a draw in normal time.

“I thought we would have seen the game out and their goal was a fluke from a missed clearance.”

