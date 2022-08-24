England winning Euro 2022 ‘a real proud moment’ for ex-midfielder Fara Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England winning Euro 2022 ‘a real proud moment’ for ex-midfielder Fara Williams

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 9.03am
Fara Williams described the Lionesses’ European Championship victory as “a real proud moment” (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England international Fara Williams has described the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory as “a real proud moment”.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 in the final in front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 at Wembley, with Chloe Kelly scoring the winning goal in extra-time to secure England’s first-ever European Championship title.

The route to Wembley saw the Lionesses finish top of Group A, leading to a difficult quarter-final against Spain, before they progressed and thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the last four, setting up a mouth-watering showpiece against the eight-time Euro winners.

Williams, who was speaking on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, is England’s most capped player of all-time with 172, and admitted although she was “itching a little bit” to stick her boots back on, the tournament was a proud moment for her.

“Don’t get me wrong the opening game at Old Trafford (there were) goosebumps and everything, hairs standing up, my feet were itching a little bit but I was more proud to be stood there,” she told the PA news agency.

“One, being able to be a part of the BBC punditry team for the Euros and having that opportunity, but two, just to see how far the women’s game has come and developed, how many fans have come out to support them throughout the tournament, which is a real proud moment for somebody who has played the game for so long and to see where it’s at now.

“The game deserves what it had throughout the Euros and hopefully we can continue that beyond the summer we just had.”

England Women v Kazakhstan Women – 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – Qualifying – Group One – Western Holmes Community Stadium
Fara Williams is England’s most capped player of all-time (Adam Davy/PA)

The women’s football season is beginning to get back under way with the Championship opening at the weekend and the Super League starting in September, with plenty of Euro 2022 stars set to return to club action.

Some WSL clubs have already reported a growth in season-ticket sales, such as Aston Villa who confirmed they had seen a 108 per cent increase due to England’s Euro success, and Williams is hopeful that the Lionesses’ achievement can continue to have an impact throughout the women’s football pyramid.

“I think pretty much all of the WSL teams in terms of their season-ticket sales have increased a good percentage, so I think that’s positive,” she added.

“It might be the buzz of the Euros, hopefully they attend those tickets they bought and they’re at a price where if you don’t go, it probably wouldn’t matter because the price of buying a season ticket in the women’s game isn’t that expensive.

M&S Food has launched a national TV advert starring Ian Wright to help grassroots players make healthier eating choices
“I’m hoping that although it’s bought with the buzz of the Euros, it’s also bought because they want to continue to support the game and grow the game.

“I certainly think that local teams now will get more support, I’ve seen my local team Dorking Women they get quite a few supporters down there as well.

“I know Calum Best, he’s chairman there of the women, he has a part and obviously that helps them, but certainly since the Euros they’ve had an increase in terms of the fans and they’re lower down in terms of the pyramid, so that’s positive.”

Fara Williams is working with M&S Food's Eat Well, Play Well campaign

marksandspencer.com/football

to find out more.

