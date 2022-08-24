Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 9.03am
Dominic Ballard became the fifth youngest goalscorer in Southampton’s history (Adam Davy/PA)
Dominic Ballard became the fifth youngest goalscorer in Southampton’s history (Adam Davy/PA)

Teenager Dominic Ballard earned the praise of Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after he netted in their 3-0 victory away to Cambridge in the Carabao Cup second round.

Ballard, 17, was introduced with quarter of an hour remaining and made the most of his opportunity with a goal in the 88th minute.

Academy graduate Ballard saw his first effort with his right foot well saved by Will Mannion but followed up impressively to rifle into the roof of the net and spark wild celebrations from the 1,451 Saints supporters who had packed out the South Stand at Abbey Stadium.

A rendition of ‘he’s one of our own’ had already greeted Ballard onto the pitch and his strike made him the fifth youngster goalscorer in the club’s history behind an illustrious list which includes Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gareth Bale and current skipper James Ward-Prowse.

Hasenhuttl said: “It was a good goal, a good celebration and he enjoys this absolutely.

“It is always nice to see with young lads how much they enjoy playing with you and how much they enjoy scoring for you.

“You could feel immediately how much it means to him and this is good because he wanted to score this goal. First wasn’t in, but the rebound was and it was a goal, so this is good to see.”

Saints manager Hasenhuttl appeared eager to temper expectations on a forward who has generated a lot of buzz during the past 12 months and signed a first professional deal with the Premier League outfit in April.

Ballard was not the only Southampton academy graduate to debut against Cambridge with Lewis Payne handed a first-team debut and impressive in the right-back position where he assisted Che Adams’ opener.

“Good game for him,” Hasenhuttl said of the 18-year-old.

“It was a beautiful first assist to find the right player in the box and he made some good runs outside.

“What I really liked was that he lifted his head and saw what the right pass to make was. It was clear that he was a little tired at the end as he invested a lot, but it’s always good when you come in, start a game and can play that long for a young player – it’s fantastic.”

Hasenhuttl did not only enjoy the performances of Southampton’s young duo but also the cheeseboard Cambridge put together for him which included brie, stilton and cheddar.

U’s head coach Mark Bonner revealed: “In the five minutes we had he complimented the cheeseboard in the office we offered him.

“What he did say is he loved the stadium, the atmosphere, the friendliness of the environment and really enjoyed the game. All nice things to say when you’ve won but I think he genuinely meant it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chelsea’s Lauren James has been named in the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Lauren James and Ebony Salmon named in England’s first squad since Euros success
Fara Williams described the Lionesses’ European Championship victory as “a real proud moment” (Mike Egerton/PA)
England winning Euro 2022 ‘a real proud moment’ for ex-midfielder Fara Williams
Rab Wardell died in his sleep on Monday evening (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell dies in sleep at age of 37
A loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Bayer Leverkusen close to taking Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan
Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling on this day in 2012 (PA Wire/PA)
On this day in 2012: Lance Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France…
British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Dominic Ballard became the fifth youngest goalscorer in Southampton’s history (Adam Davy/PA)
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Dominic Ballard became the fifth youngest goalscorer in Southampton’s history (Adam Davy/PA)
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain