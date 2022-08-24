Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu handed game-time warning by Wales boss ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu handed game-time warning by Wales boss ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.17am
Ethan Ampadu played a big part in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup while out on loan from parent club Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)
Ethan Ampadu played a big part in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup while out on loan from parent club Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales manager Robert Page has warned Ethan Ampadu that he can not afford to sit on the Chelsea bench ahead of the World Cup.

Ampadu played a huge part in Wales qualifying for November’s World Cup in Qatar while he was on loan at Sheffield United and Venezia, who were in Italy’s Serie A.

The 21-year-old returned to Chelsea this summer and made the Blues’ Premier League matchday squad at Leeds last weekend after impressing during pre-season.

Bohemians v Chelsea – Pre-Season Friendly – Dalymount Park
Ethan Ampadu has been a fringe figure at Chelsea since joining them in 2017 and has had three loan spells away from the club (Brian Lawless/PA)

But Chelsea are determined to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester, and the defender’s potential arrival would appear to limit Ampadu’s first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge even further.

Ampadu has made just 12 Chelsea appearances since joining as a 16-year-old from Exeter in 2017, and Page says the 36-times capped player may have to go on loan again to get playing time before Wales’ first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years.

“That’s a conversation I’ll have with Ethan,” Page told the PA news agency with just over a week of the transfer window remaining.

“Ethan has proved in the last two to three years he’s not afraid to go and play games.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page says he will speak to Ethan Ampadu about his club situation with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He’s done it in the Premier League, Bundesliga (RB Leipzig) and he’s gone over to Italy to play.

“He was back in the Chelsea squad on the weekend, so perhaps they have seen that he’s going to add value to the squad.

“He’s had a pre-season to help him, and it’s great if he’s playing and a part of it.

“But if he’s not, then that’s something he might have to address. I will touch base with him and see how he’s doing.”

Several Wales players swapped clubs this summer and Page believes the prospect of more game time for those players will be hugely beneficial to the Dragons in Qatar.

Skipper Gareth Bale joined Los Angeles FC after nine years at Real Madrid, and Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon went to Ligue 1 in France with respective moves to Nice and Rennes.

Dylan Levitt, Joe Allen, Neco Williams and Rabbi Matondo also made summer switches.

Page, speaking on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, said: “I can’t fault any of the players. When they’ve turned up in the past without playing for their club they’ve still given a good account of themselves and helped qualification.

France Soccer League One
Aaron Ramsey (left), in action for new club Nice, was among the Wales players to move this summer (Daniel Cole/AP)

“There’s no qualms there. But eventually it will catch up with you and you can’t continue to do that.

“On camp I speak to the players and I get their frustration.

“I think it’s common sense everybody understands the importance of going out and playing games and forcing the issue a little bit with team selection.”

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21, with England and Iran completing Group B.

England v Hungary – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – Molineux Stadium
England manager Gareth Southgate will be coming up against Wales at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Page said: “If they’re not playing they’ve got no qualms if I don’t select them.

“That’s an easy option, but it does give me a headache.

“They all want to be part of that squad and that team for that first game.

“To do that they have to realise they have to be playing football.”

