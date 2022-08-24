The numbers behind two decades of Serena Williams’ dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The numbers behind two decades of Serena Williams’ dominance

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.53am
Serena Williams is set to walk away from tennis after the US Open (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)
Serena Williams is set to walk away from tennis after the US Open (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Serena Williams – statistically the greatest tennis player of her era – is expected to call time on her illustrious career at the upcoming US Open.

Williams has won 23 grand slam singles titles and has twice held all four majors at the same time.

No other female player has won more than seven grand slams during her 27 years on the WTA Tour.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers that show how Williams has stayed at the top for so long.

Getting the better of her rivals

Williams has a winning record against all 22 players she has faced 10 or more times – a list of individuals who span more than 15 years from oldest to youngest and have 43 grand slam trophies between them.

Serena has played the most matches against her older sister Venus, winning 19 of their 31 encounters, including seven out of nine grand slam finals.

Serena and Venus Williams
Serena Williams has played her sister Venus in four Wimbledon finals, winning three and losing one (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Her next most common opponents are Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova, who she has faced 23 and 22 times respectively.

Williams has beaten Sharapova more times than anyone else and holds a 20-2 win-loss record.

She lost two of her first three matches against Sharapova – including the 2004 Wimbledon final when the Russian was just 17 – but went on to win their next 19 meetings, dropping only three sets along the way.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

The closest of Williams’ significant rivalries was with Martina Hingis.

Hingis and Williams turned professional within a year of each other in the mid-1990s and spent their late teens and early 20s at the top of the game, before injury forced the Swiss into temporary retirement in 2003.

Williams won seven of their 13 meetings – all played before she turned 21 – but Hingis was arguably the more successful of the two as a teenager, winning five grand slams to Williams’ one.

Martina Hingis
Martina Hingis won five Grand Slam titles in her teens, including Wimbledon at the age of 16 (PA Archive)

Seeing off multiple generations

Williams has played 1,011 matches on the WTA Tour, facing opponents born in every year from 1966 to 2003.

Due to her longevity – she turns 41 at the end of September – Williams has played two-thirds (66 per cent) of her matches against younger players.

Williams has an 87 per cent win rate against younger players compared with 80 per cent against those born before her.

She enjoyed her most successful period after turning 30, winning 10 grand slams in fewer than five years between Wimbledon 2012 and the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova
Serena Williams dominated her younger rivals, such as five-time major winner Maria Sharapova (Mike Egerton/PA)

As a result, Williams’ head-to-heads with the generation that followed her – such as Sharapova (born in 1987), Azarenka (1989), and Simona Halep (1991) – are extremely one-sided.

Her rivalries with the generation that immediately preceded her – including sister Venus (born in 1980), Hingis (1980), and Jennifer Capriati (1976) – were generally the most fiercely contested.

One short of Court

Barring a miracle triumph at the US Open, Williams is destined to end her career on 23 grand slams, one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record (24).

She has been unable to add to her tally since winning the Australian Open in 2017 while eight weeks pregnant.

Williams missed the next four majors to give birth to her daughter Olympia, before returning to tennis in 2018. She went on to reach four grand slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but lost in straight sets on each occasion.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Injuries have hampered Williams for the past two years – she has completed just four matches so far in 2022, having played 17 in 2021.

As a result, she has barely faced players in their teens or early 20s.

The world’s current top five are all aged 27 and under, with four of them – Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur – having never played Williams in singles.

