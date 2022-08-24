Fury sets deadline and Kerber announces pregnancy – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.

Football

Lucy Bronze and Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Ellen White and Jill Scott after their retirements.

What more is there to say… Personally just thank you both so much, I am extremely thankful to have shared the pitch with both of you for so many years. Trophies, incredible wins, defeats, we’ve been through them all together. pic.twitter.com/uNuRpqvvSn — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) August 24, 2022

Congratulations to @Lionesses legends @ellsbells89 and @JillScottJS8 on great careers. European winners. Wishing both a happy retirement and the best of luck for the future. 👏🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 24, 2022

Arsenal marked Michael Thomas’ birthday by recalling his famous 1989 title-winning goal.

It's the final match of the 1988/89 season. We have a chance of winning the title. But we must beat Liverpool. By two goals. At Anfield. No team has done it since February 1986. We’re 1-0 up in stoppage time. Thomas is charging through the midfield. It's up for grabs now… pic.twitter.com/dBlS9MPh2F — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2022

Harry Kane felt proud.

I take huge pride in my golden boots and am doing everything I can to keep scoring goals for club and country. Some of my personal items and memorabilia are on display until December at the @MuseumofLondon which is free to enter so go check them out if you can. pic.twitter.com/x5RxthXhUA — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 24, 2022

A decade in Blue for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Gary Neville pitched in for Ukraine.

Ruben Dias was kitted out for the new season.

Tennis

Angelique Kerber shared her good news.

For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason 🥰🐣! I will miss all of you. — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) August 24, 2022

As did Petra Kvitova.

Happy news we wanted to share with you guys… I said “yes” in my special place ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/WlgDcKWMjr — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 24, 2022

Motor Racing

Daniel Ricciardo shared some “bittersweet” news.

Team-mate Lando Norris wished the ‘Honey Badger’ all the best.

What a ride @danielricciardo. From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months pic.twitter.com/V0F5oQylpb — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 24, 2022

Max Verstappen was back on track.

Back on track and ready for Spa 👊🇧🇪 #KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/Jo3d701GqG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 24, 2022

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed time with family and friends.

Boxing

Tyson Fury set a deadline.

Wladimir Klitschko marked Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy paid tribute to Rab Wardell.

Can’t believe this. Utterly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Rab ❤️ https://t.co/THGjakgD2U — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 24, 2022

Paralympics

How time flies.

Athletics

Don’t let the scenery fool you…

Back to running heaven!😇 Been over 2 years since we were in the beautiful St. Moritz! But don't let the scenery fool you.. running at 1800m altitude is no joke!😵 First few days I'll be focussing on easy running & keeping an eye on my heart rate! @PolarGlobal @PolarUK_IRE⌚️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nZERXJ32tB — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 23, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter started his day right.

How are you starting your day? pic.twitter.com/DRsQKPJkb8 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 24, 2022