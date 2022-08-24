Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 10.17pm Updated: August 24 2022, 10.21pm
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.

In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.

The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers last season but he repaid his current employers and then some following his move from PAOK as his side made it to the promised land for the first time since 2010.

Rangers and Celtic will be in Thursday’s Champions League draw for the first time since 2007/08.

Most of the pre-match discussion and debate was about the absence of Alfredo Morelos but in-form Colak, who has been keeping the Colombia striker on the bench, led the line again.

The visitors showed one change from the first leg with midfielder Glen Kamara in for Steve Davis.

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former Netherlands team-mate of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, kept the same team from Glasgow.

The Rangers boss revealed a request for the kick-off to be put back after PSV fans had surrounded Rangers’ team bus and delayed them getting into the ground was rebuffed.

Rangers celebrate
Rangers got the job done in Holland (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The raucous home fans enjoyed the early stages where the Dutch side looked slick and confident.

However, Rangers steadied and, in a 13th-minute break, attacker Ryan Kent had a drive saved by keeper PSV keeper Walter Benitez.

The Light Blues grew in confidence and in the 25th minute, after an assured build-up, Malik Tillman set up midfielder John Lundstram who fired just wide.

PSV came back to life, however, and captain Luuk de Jong just missed a cross from Jordan Teze 10 yards from goal before the unmarked Ibrahim Sangare head a Cody Gakpo corner over the bar.

Antonio Colak celebrates
Antonio Colak netted the winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rangers wobbled all the way to the interval.

Three minutes from the break De Jong got away from defender Connor Goldson but his close-range effort was well saved by Jon McLaughlin and just moments later Gakpo fired over the bar from 16 yards with the keeper well off his line.

Xavi Simons replaced the injured De Jong for the start of the second half and the home side resumed control.

The Light Blues struggled to break free but when they did in the 55th minute Tom Lawrence cracked the crossbar with a thunderous 20-yard drive and Rangers came again moments later with even greater effect.

When Tillman robbed the dithering Andre Ramalho inside the PSV box after the defender had taken a risky pass from keeper Benitez, he had the easiest of tasks to roll the ball to Colak to knock into an empty net.

PSV roared back with increasing desperation but after a Rangers break Benitez was forced into a good save from Tillman’s drive.

Rangers had to defend for their lives in the final stages and Philipp Max missed the target with a drive while McLaughlin made a brilliant save from Gakpo.

Scott Arfield, Scott Wright and Fashion Sakala came on and helped the visitors see out the nervy ending to get back among the big boys of European football.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was proud to make the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud after Rangers reach Champions League
Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped over Newcastle’s link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak
Luis Sinisterra, left, marked his full Leeds debut with a superb opening goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Luis Sinisterra ‘has to continue working’ if he wants first Premier League start
Cleveland fan John Adams poses in his usual centrefield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game in April 2011 in Cleveland (Amy Sancetta/AP)
Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will clash in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
Nigel Pearson is keen to develop a ‘winning mentality’ at Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nigel Pearson keen to develop ‘winning mentality’ at Bristol City
Graham Potter was satisfied with Brighton’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green
Chris Wood netted the winner for Newcastle at Tranmere (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere
The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been a significant fixture on the F1 calendar (Rui Vieira/PA)
Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar
Kane Wilson celebrates after scoring for Bristol City at Wycombe (John Walton/PA)
Kane Wilson nets maiden Bristol City goal in EFL Cup win at Wycombe

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter