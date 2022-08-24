Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 10.35pm
Graham Potter was satisfied with Brighton’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter was satisfied with Brighton's performance (Adam Davy/PA)

Graham Potter declared it was job done after Brighton’s win at Forest Green.

Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson struck to seal a 3-0 victory and book a Carabao Cup third round tie at Arsenal in November.

Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham – handing first starts to Undav and Levi Colwill – and they were made to work by their League One hosts.

Jason Steele thwarted Josh March and Kyle McAllister but two goals in seven first-half minutes at the New Lawn ultimately won the tie for the Seagulls.

Potter said: “I wouldn’t say it was comfortable, the scoreline appears that way but the game was a tight game. Credit to Forest Green, they played well in the second half and pushed us back.

“If Forest Green score (early in the second half) it would have made it a lot more difficult for us. We had a chance with Deniz to make it 3-0 a bit earlier, if we score that we kill it off but we’re happy.

“The period we are in with the game in London on Sunday, some of these guys need some game time, otherwise it’s really unfair for them to go into the Premier League having not played for five or six weeks.”

Undav hit the post with a neat flick from Julio Enciso’s corner after 27 minutes but Brighton rarely looked like breaking down composed Rovers.

They took 38 minutes to find a breakthrough when Undav got in behind for the first time to rifle past Luke McGee.

Then, in first half injury time, Alzate scored his first goal for 18 months when he drilled into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

It was harsh on Rovers and they came close to pulling a goal back when Steele denied March just after the break.

Undav headed an excellent chance wide soon after and Steele saved from McAllister with four minutes left.

Ferguson then added a third in injury time when he squeezed the ball past McGee from close range.

Rovers boss Ian Burchnall, who replaced Potter at Ostersunds in 2018, said: “I hope maybe Graham would even say that last goal flattered them a little bit given our second-half performance.

“We started on the front foot but then lost our path a bit and gave them too much respect. The second goal was a killer, if we went in at 1-0 then we had a chance.

“In the second half we played some really good stuff and created two or three really good chances. It’s always tough when you don’t get that goal and the longer the game goes on you are vulnerable to a goal like they got at the end.”

