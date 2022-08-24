Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round By Press Association August 24 2022, 10.39pm Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will clash in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City face Chelsea and Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The two ties were among the highlights of an appealing draw for the next stage of the competition featuring seven all-Premier League ties. Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Wolves v Leeds were also among the stand-out games, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby. 📆 United have been drawn at home to Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup. #MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/lvhsrlMjF2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2022 Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle, who saw off League Two Tranmere on Wednesday, will host Crystal Palace in the other all top-flight encounters. West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn with League Two Crawley’s reward for knocking out Fulham being a trip to Burnley. Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham. The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud after Rangers reach Champions League Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak Luis Sinisterra ‘has to continue working’ if he wants first Premier League start Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction Nigel Pearson keen to develop ‘winning mentality’ at Bristol City Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar Kane Wilson nets maiden Bristol City goal in EFL Cup win at Wycombe More from The Courier Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers… 0 Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and… 0 Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic 0 Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter