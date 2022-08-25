Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 8.55am
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former England midfielder Jill Scott feels it will be impossible for her to move away from football after announcing her retirement.

The 35-year-old revealed on Tuesday she had decided to hang up her boots after helping the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final with victory over Germany at Wembley.

After beginning her career with hometown club Sunderland before moving to Everton, Scott joined Manchester City in 2013 and has won every domestic honour during her time in the game.

Jill Scott during a training session
Jill Scott hopes to be able to help coach the next generation of England stars (Nigel French/PA)

Scott made her England debut in 2006, going on to earn 161 senior international caps and scoring 27 goals.

The news of Scott’s retirement followed on from Ellen White, the Lionesses’ record scorer, also deciding to end her own playing career earlier this week.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has praised the “incredible” impact of both women and hopes they will “stick with the game” in some capacity.

Scott, who had been without a club since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season, would like to have the opportunity to work with the next generation of future England stars.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to move away from the game. It’s been my whole life since the age of five,” Scott told BBC Breakfast.

“Every weekend I had a football match. I don’t think it’d be possible for me to move away from that.

“I am hoping I can get involved in some coaching with the younger age groups and the younger girls in England – that’s kind of trying to do a shout out for a job there.

“I don’t plan in advance, so that is down to me really.”

Following the announcement of her retirement, Scott has been inundated with tributes – including from the Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association.

Scott admits it is going to be strange not being in and around all of her old team-mates.

“They sent me such lovely messages, saying that I’ll be missed – and I think they’re going to miss our little coffees and cups of tea together.

“It just really sank in, but I’m going to miss them so much.

“When you are in a tournament, you are there for like two-and-a-half months.

“Even now I have had a bit more free time and they have gone straight back into training.

“I’m messaging them going: ‘Are you free for a coffee? can I see you?’ because you do really miss them, but obviously they are going to be forever friends for me.”

