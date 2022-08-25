Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 10.17am
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)

Luton could have captain Sonny Bradley back in contention for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against leaders Sheffield United.

Defender Bradley was absent from the squad because of a personal issue for last weekend’s win at Swansea, and it remains to be seen if he will need additional time away.

Dan Potts took on the armband, with Tom Lockyer coming into defence for a first league start this season as one of four changes by Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

Forward Harry Cornick has missing the past three games with a fitness issue picked up in training, while midfielder Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Alfie Doughty and midfielder Pelly Ruddock all continue their own rehabilitation.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom expects striker Iliman Ndiaye to be available after picking up a minor impact injury during the 3-0 win over Blackburn, when he scored twice late on.

Midfielder John Fleck and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also suffered knocks against Rovers but should be clear for the contest at Kenilworth Road.

Defender Chris Basham and midfielder Tommy Doyle are both options having come off the bench, but captain Billy Sharp (ankle) continues to be assessed.

On-loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark (hamstring) and Enda Stevens (calf) have resumed training outside but will not be rushed back into action, while midfielder Ben Osborn (ankle) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are also still in rehabilitation.

