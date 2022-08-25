Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton could have captain Sonny Bradley back in contention for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against leaders Sheffield United.

Defender Bradley was absent from the squad because of a personal issue for last weekend’s win at Swansea, and it remains to be seen if he will need additional time away.

Dan Potts took on the armband, with Tom Lockyer coming into defence for a first league start this season as one of four changes by Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

Forward Harry Cornick has missing the past three games with a fitness issue picked up in training, while midfielder Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Alfie Doughty and midfielder Pelly Ruddock all continue their own rehabilitation.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom expects striker Iliman Ndiaye to be available after picking up a minor impact injury during the 3-0 win over Blackburn, when he scored twice late on.

Midfielder John Fleck and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also suffered knocks against Rovers but should be clear for the contest at Kenilworth Road.

Defender Chris Basham and midfielder Tommy Doyle are both options having come off the bench, but captain Billy Sharp (ankle) continues to be assessed.

On-loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark (hamstring) and Enda Stevens (calf) have resumed training outside but will not be rushed back into action, while midfielder Ben Osborn (ankle) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are also still in rehabilitation.