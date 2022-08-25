Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough By Press Association August 25 2022, 10.33am Updated: August 25 2022, 10.37am Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Middlesbrough have announced the signing of defender Matt Clarke on a three-year deal with the option of a further year. The 25-year-old joins Boro from Brighton on undisclosed terms after he spent two seasons on loan at Derby and last campaign with West Brom. Clarke has almost 300 appearances to his name with more than 100 of those coming at Sky Bet Championship level. Upon signing, Brighton boss Graham Potter could not guarantee Clarke first team football at The Amex Stadium. Potter said: “Matt wants to play, and we can’t offer him that guarantee. The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity. “He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us, and a pleasure to work with. We wish him well for the future and season ahead.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United ‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers On this day in 2019: Magical Ben Stokes leads England to thrilling victory More from The Courier Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different… Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive… 0 Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids 0 75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife 0 Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can… 0