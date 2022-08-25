James Wilson back from ban as Plymouth host Bolton By Press Association August 25 2022, 1.17pm James Wilson missed Plymouth’s last game as he served a suspension (David Davies/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Plymouth have James Wilson back available for Saturday’s encounter with Bolton at Home Park. The defender sat out last weekend’s 3-0 win at Forest Green as he served a one-match ban following his red card in the 5-1 thrashing at Charlton. Argyle have been without Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara through injury. Steven Schumacher’s men head into the contest lying fifth in the Sky Bet League One table. Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is once again unavailable for Bolton, who are two places lower than the Pilgrims. Bodvarsson missed the 4-1 Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday due to a hamstring complaint. Eoin Toal, Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove have been playing for the B team as they build their fitness. And boss Ian Evatt has said the trio could be involved in next week’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Crewe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0