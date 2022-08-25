Burnley and Blackpool charged with misconduct by FA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley and Blackpool have been charged with misconduct after a melee broke out in the closing stages of their Sky Bet Championship clash last Saturday, the Football Association has announced.

Both clubs had a player sent off as tempers boiled over in the 83rd minute of the contest at Turf Moor, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The flashpoint came when Blackpool’s Sonny Carey brought down Ian Maatsen, who responded by pushing the Tangerines defender in the back. That provoked an incident in which several players became involved.

Carey and Maatsen were both shown red cards by referee Keith Stroud but both clubs could now face further action.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute, and they have until Tuesday (30/08/22) to respond.”

Birmingham forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has been banned for two matches for deceiving a match official in his side’s 1-0 loss to Wigan on Saturday.

Jutkiewicz went down after minimal contact from Joe Bennett, who was subsequently sent off.

“The forward denied that he committed a clear act of simulation in the 10th minute of this game, which led to the dismissal of an opponent, and that his behaviour amounts to improper conduct,” an FA spokesperson said.

“An independent regulatory commission found the charge against him to be proven and imposed this sanction during a hearing.”