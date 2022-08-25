Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.53pm
Leicester’s Wesley Fofana remains unavailable for selection (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester’s Wesley Fofana remains unavailable for selection (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Brendan Rodgers has kept the door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana back into the Leicester squad if he fails to move to Chelsea.

The Blues have had three bids rejected for the defender ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Fofana is training with the Foxes’ Under-23s having missed a senior training session last week and will not feature when Leicester go to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The latest bid, rejected on Tuesday morning, was worth £70million but – amid the transfer saga – Rodgers left a way back for Fofana if he stays at the King Power Stadium.

“It’s always about the commitment and when the players are ready to commit to the team and the ethos of the team,” he said. “It has been a challenge for Wesley, if you are not in the right frame of mind – and you have to respect the welfare of the player – we have to push on.

“The window will shut in the not-too distant future and a lot of things become much clearer after that finishes.

“He will not be available for the weekend. He has trained with the under-23 squad.

“I’m not sure (if there will be another bid), my concentration is with the players we have and the team. I can’t lose energy thinking so much about it. It is something which will be done between the clubs. Until that happens we have to continue to work with what we have.”

James Maddison is a doubt for the weekend and will be assessed on Friday after Rodgers said he felt a “twinge” in training.

Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are also unavailable for Rodgers, who saw his side squeeze past League Two Stockport in the Carabao Cup on penalties on Tuesday.

The Foxes continue to look for their first Premier League win of the season and go to Chelsea with the hosts having lost 3-0 at Leeds on Sunday.

“You’ll get an ambition (from Chelsea) to want to put it right, it doesn’t make it any easier. We know that and expect the challenge,” added Rodgers.

“We go there with a view to get our first win. We don’t have to be the best team in the world to beat the biggest teams, we have shown that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson remonstrates with the fourth official as his side lose to Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League
Linfield’s Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the Europa Conference League play-off match (Liam McBurney/PA)
Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out
Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton
Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros
Jorge Grant was sent off at Tynecastle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
Rangers have a fighting chance in Europe says former striker Kris Boyd (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0