Zian Flemming hoping to start Millwall's game with Reading By Press Association August 25 2022, 3.01pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.59pm Zian Flemming could force a start for Millwall (Joe Giddens/PA)

Zian Flemming could force a start when Millwall host Reading in the Championship.

The Dutch forward came off the bench in the Lions' 2-0 loss at Norwich, and is pushing to start.

Boss Gary Rowett does not expect any new injury issues.

Forward Mason Bennett is still missing through hamstring trouble.

Sam Hutchinson should be available for Reading as he pushes towards full match sharpness.

The centre-back was withdrawn due to cramp in Reading's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, but that was purely precautionary.

Left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker remains out of action with calf trouble.

Yakou Meite is also still on the sidelines with a calf complaint, while fellow striker George Puscas has joined Genoa on a season-long loan.