Harry Pell eyeing second AFC Wimbledon debut against Crawley By Press Association August 25 2022, 3.03pm AFC Wimbledon host Barrow on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Pell could make a second AFC Wimbledon debut when Crawley visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium in League Two on Saturday. The midfielder, previously with the Dons from 2013 to 2015, rejoined this week from Accrington on a two-year deal. On-loan forward Kyle Hudlin remains unavailable due to a groin injury that has seen him return to his parent club Huddersfield for treatment. Alex Woodyard has been nearing a return as he recovers from a calf issue, although boss Johnnie Jackson has stressed the need for a cautious approach. Barrow forward David Moyo will be hopeful of making his league bow after scoring on his first appearance for the club in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe international netted an early equaliser for Pete Wild’s Bluebirds as they drew 2-2 at home with Lincoln before losing 3-1 on penalties. That match also saw midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei make his Barrow debut. Defender Pawel Zuk, the club’s most recent signing, was an unused substitute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0