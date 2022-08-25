Darrell Clarke may make changes for Port Vale’s visit of Portsmouth By Press Association August 25 2022, 3.39pm Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has options (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Will Forrester and Rory Holden will both hope to start when Port Vale host Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One. Forrester and Holden were on the bench for Vale’s 2-0 win at Burton. Boss Darrell Clarke made five changes for the Burton trip and could rotate resources once again. Strikers Ben Garrity and Ellis Harrison should start again however, having bagged the vital goals last weekend. Portsmouth could be ready to welcome back two long-term absentees this weekend. Joe Morrell and Denver Hume have been closing in on returns from lengthy injuries, and could be ready to make the squad for the trip north. Morrell has been out of action with a hernia, while Hume has battled back and calf issues. Louis Thompson faces an extended absence after breaking his leg. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0