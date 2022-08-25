Gary Ballance says sorry to Azeem Rafiq for ‘unacceptable’ and ‘racist’ language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary Ballance says sorry to Azeem Rafiq for ‘unacceptable’ and ‘racist’ language

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.03pm
Gary Ballance has not featured in a first-class match this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gary Ballance has not featured in a first-class match this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gary Ballance has met with Azeem Rafiq to apologise for the “unacceptable” and “racist” language he used towards his former Yorkshire team-mate.

Last November, Ballance admitted he was culpable for some of the offensive terms Rafiq was subjected to during his two spells at Headingley between 2008 and 2018, using a racial slur he said he regretted.

The pair had a face-to-face meeting in London this week and after accepting the apology, Rafiq hopes Ballance can now become “part of the solution” in cricket’s fight against racism.

Ballance, who remains on the books at Yorkshire despite not playing a first-class match this year, said: “I apologise unreservedly to Azeem for the words I used when we played together.

“I did use unacceptable – at times, racist – language. If I had realised how much this hurt Azeem, I would have stopped immediately. That’s why I wanted to meet him this week and be clear in person that I intended no malice. That’s not an excuse, I realise that the language I used was wrong.”

Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England between 2014 and 2017, is currently suspended from international duty as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s investigation into Rafiq’s claims.

He missed the start of the season and only last month returned to action for Yorkshire’s second XI.

He added: “I have wanted to meet Azeem in person for quite some time, but I had to make sure I was in a good place when I did so. Azeem has been through similar mental health challenges and understands why this has taken me a little time.

“I have accepted, from the outset, the words I used were wrong and I hope this statement brings Azeem some comfort.

“There is no place in our sport for this behaviour and I am determined to play my part in ridding the game from racism and make it more inclusive. To do this we all need to be honest and learn from our past mistakes.”

Rafiq first made allegations of racism and harassment against Yorkshire two years ago and the club and several unnamed individuals have since been charged by the ECB.

The ECB said the Cricket Discipline Commission panel hearing to look at the cases was expected to take place in September or October, with the decisions and full written reasons set to be published after the hearing.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Three – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Azeem Rafiq (centre) hopes Ballance can now resume his cricketing career (PA)

But Rafiq’s claims have led not only to sweeping reforms at Yorkshire – overseen by new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel – but in the game in this country as a whole, with the ECB last year publishing a 12-point action plan to tackle racism.

“From day one of opening up about my experiences, all I ever wanted was acceptance and apologies for what happened,” said Rafiq, who hopes Ballance can now resume his cricketing career.

“Gary has been brave to admit the truth and I understand why the mental strain has made it difficult for him to make this apology any sooner. Gary must be applauded for his honesty and unreserved apology and must now be allowed to get on with his life.

“Gary got things wrong, so did many people. The main issue is cricket’s institutional racism. Gary’s courage means he is now part of the solution. I hope he can be allowed to get on with his cricket.

“I would like to thank Gary. He has done cricket and the fight against racism a great service with these words. I would also like to thank those who have been in contact with me privately to apologise for what they witnessed.

“It’s a good time for those who were bystanders to reflect on whether they could have done the same or even spoken publicly about what they saw.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson remonstrates with the fourth official as his side lose to Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League
Linfield’s Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the Europa Conference League play-off match (Liam McBurney/PA)
Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out
Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton
Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros
Jorge Grant was sent off at Tynecastle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
Rangers have a fighting chance in Europe says former striker Kris Boyd (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0