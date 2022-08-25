Dan Barlaser should be fit for Rotherham’s game with Birmingham By Press Association August 25 2022, 4.15pm Dan Barlaser has a hamstring complaint (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is managing a hamstring injury ahead of the clash with Birmingham. Barlaser, who has been the subject of a bid from Blackpool this summer, is expected to be fit but he is being monitored. Forward Tom Eaves is pushing for his first league start of the season after making his debut in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Morecambe following a calf injury. Wing-back Peter Kioso (groin) is out until the middle of October. Birmingham will be without Lukas Jutkiewicz. The striker has been handed a two-game ban for diving during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wigan and is set to be replaced by Troy Deeney. Boss John Eustace says Blues have doubts over defender Marc Roberts and winger Jordan Graham, who have been rated as “touch and go”. Midfielder Gary Gardner is back in training and could be involved in the squad, though is unlikely to start in South Yorkshire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0