Blackpool face Bristol City without suspended Sonny Carey

Blackpool will be without Sonny Carey through suspension for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

The midfielder is beginning a three-match ban for his sending-off in last weekend’s draw against Burnley.

The Seasiders also have a long injury list.

Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are all currently sidelined.

Striker Andreas Weimann is doubtful for the Robins after suffering a knock earlier in the week.

The Austrian sat out the Carabao Cup tie at Wycombe in midweek and will be assessed.

Midfielder Mark Sykes is again missing as he completes his suspension for his dismissal against Luton.

Antoine Semenyo and Matty James could get more action after returning from injury with substitute appearances at Wycombe.