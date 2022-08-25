Blackpool face Bristol City without suspended Sonny Carey By Press Association August 25 2022, 4.15pm Blackpool’s Sonny Carey is suspended this weekend (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Blackpool will be without Sonny Carey through suspension for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday. The midfielder is beginning a three-match ban for his sending-off in last weekend’s draw against Burnley. The Seasiders also have a long injury list. Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are all currently sidelined. Striker Andreas Weimann is doubtful for the Robins after suffering a knock earlier in the week. The Austrian sat out the Carabao Cup tie at Wycombe in midweek and will be assessed. Midfielder Mark Sykes is again missing as he completes his suspension for his dismissal against Luton. Antoine Semenyo and Matty James could get more action after returning from injury with substitute appearances at Wycombe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0