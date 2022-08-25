Kortney Hause set for Watford debut against QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford can hand a debut to Kortney Hause when they host QPR.

Defender Hause arrived at Vicarage Road on season-long loan from Aston Villa on Monday.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to miss out again with a calf problem.

Daniel Bachmann returns in goal after he was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by MK Dons.

QPR are still without Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards.

The trio look set to be sidelined through injury until the end of September.

Chris Willock should start in midfield again having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

Teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong is set to start on the bench again.