Kortney Hause set for Watford debut against QPR By Press Association August 25 2022, 4.23pm Kortney Hause has joined Watford on loan (Tim Keeton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Watford can hand a debut to Kortney Hause when they host QPR. Defender Hause arrived at Vicarage Road on season-long loan from Aston Villa on Monday. Midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to miss out again with a calf problem. Daniel Bachmann returns in goal after he was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by MK Dons. QPR are still without Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards. The trio look set to be sidelined through injury until the end of September. Chris Willock should start in midfield again having recently recovered from a hamstring injury. Teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong is set to start on the bench again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0