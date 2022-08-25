Chuba Akpom to miss Swansea clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough are set to be without Chuba Akpom when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The striker has not featured for Boro since scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on August 14, having twisted his knee during that match.

Manager Chris Wilder revealed earlier this week that Akpom is likely to be absent for “a couple of weeks” while he recovers.

Marcus Forss was Boro’s starting striker at Reading last weekend, but Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz is another option, while defender Matt Clarke – signed from Brighton on Thursday – could make his debut.

Kyle Naughton could return to the Swansea starting line-up.

The defender has recovered from the ankle injury that saw him start last weekend’s defeat to Luton on the bench.

Jamie Paterson, meanwhile, remains a doubt for the Welsh club, but it is hoped he will be back by next Wednesday’s clash with Stoke at the latest.

The attacker last played for the Swans against Blackburn on August 6 and has been following an individual training programme as he works his way back from a groin issue.