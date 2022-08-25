Chuba Akpom to miss Swansea clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chuba Akpom to miss Swansea clash

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.45pm
Chuba Akpom will be absent against Swansea (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Chuba Akpom will be absent against Swansea (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Middlesbrough are set to be without Chuba Akpom when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The striker has not featured for Boro since scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on August 14, having twisted his knee during that match.

Manager Chris Wilder revealed earlier this week that Akpom is likely to be absent for “a couple of weeks” while he recovers.

Marcus Forss was Boro’s starting striker at Reading last weekend, but Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz is another option, while defender Matt Clarke – signed from Brighton on Thursday – could make his debut.

Kyle Naughton could return to the Swansea starting line-up.

The defender has recovered from the ankle injury that saw him start last weekend’s defeat to Luton on the bench.

Jamie Paterson, meanwhile, remains a doubt for the Welsh club, but it is hoped he will be back by next Wednesday’s clash with Stoke at the latest.

The attacker last played for the Swans against Blackburn on August 6 and has been following an individual training programme as he works his way back from a groin issue.

