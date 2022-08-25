Elliot Bonds absent as Cheltenham host Oxford By Press Association August 25 2022, 4.51pm Elliot Bonds will be sidelined for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cheltenham will be without midfielder Elliot Bonds as they prepare to host Oxford. Manager Wade Elliott confirmed after their game against Exeter last weekend that Bonds has a stress fracture in a metatarsal and could be out for up to eight weeks. Ryan Jackson will also be checked after feeling a twinge in his hamstring during the Grecians game. The Robins are currently 21st in League One, sitting just inside the relegation zone. Oxford will still be without a number of players ahead of the trip to Cheltenham. Alex Gorrin and James Henry are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Marcus McGuane is doubtful with a calf problem. Marcus Browne, Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy, Sam Baldock and Elliott Moore are also on the injury list for the Us. Karl Robinson could give chances again to young trio James Golding, Josh Johnson and Gatlin O’Donkor, who all featured against Crystal Palace in the League Cup midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0