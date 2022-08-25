Stockport duo in line for return against Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Antoni Sarcevic and Paddy Madden should come straight back into the Stockport line-up for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon.

Midfielder Sarcevic and striker Madden were rested for the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leicester, which the Hatters lost on penalties.

Connor Jennings played 70 minutes of that game as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

Full-back Macauley Southam-Hales is still suspended following his dismissal at Doncaster.

Swindon will be without forward Harry McKirdy.

McKirdy has been handed a three-match suspension by the FA following an incident after his sending off against Salford earlier this month.

Defender Ciaran Brennan is available again following suspension, while full-back Reece Devine has resumed training after a hamstring problem, but the game may come too soon for him.

Ellis Iandolo is a long-term injury victim.