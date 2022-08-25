Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.43pm
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz is happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz is happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)

Moritz Jenz’s dream of playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League will come true after the Hoops were drawn against the holders in the group stages.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were put into Group F alongside the Spanish giants, who beat Liverpool in last season’s final to increase their record in the European football’s elite club tournament to 14 wins, German outfit RB Leipzig and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

It is the first time the Parkhead club have been in the Champions League since 2017/18 and they will face Real Madrid for the first time in 42 years, since they lost 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1980.

Jenz, the 23-year-old German defender who joined Celtic on loan from Ligue 1 side Lorient last month, is delighted with the chance to take on the Spanish club in particular.

He said “I think everybody wants to play against Real Madrid because they are the reigning champions of the Champions League. They are the big team to play against.

“These are the nights you dream of playing and you obviously want to compete against the best, and so it is a fantastic evening and I am looking forward to it.

“I think everybody is happy about the draw and obviously the fans are happy that we got Real Madrid.

“I think everybody has been dreaming for this team to arrive. It will be a fantastic evening here at Celtic Park so I am looking forward to it.”

Jenz believes “bravery and hard work” will be key to success in the group as he recalled the excitement of big European nights at Parkhead in the past.

He said: “We will battle away as usual, we will be brave, play our attacking way and we will work hard and try to make it as difficult as possible.

“I have heard a lot from my team-mates and I also watched YouTube videos from back in the day against Barcelona, and I can’t wait to hear the Champions League anthem and the big roar before the game. I am very excited.

“RB Leipzig will also be a difficult team to play against, like all the teams in the group.

“I know how they play, they play attacking football with high intensity, but if we play our way, brave and attacking way, we have a good chance.

“We keep trying to raise our bar every week, in training and in the games, so we just have to continue being consistent and go game by game.

“In every group you have a chance to qualify depending on how you perform. You obviously have to be brave and you have to work hard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson remonstrates with the fourth official as his side lose to Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League
Linfield’s Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the Europa Conference League play-off match (Liam McBurney/PA)
Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out
Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton
Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros
Jorge Grant was sent off at Tynecastle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
Rangers have a fighting chance in Europe says former striker Kris Boyd (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0