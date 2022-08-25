Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.57pm
Zak Crawley, left, gets a deserved pat on the back from England team-mate Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley, left, gets a deserved pat on the back from England team-mate Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)

England hounded out South Africa for just 151 on day one of the second LV= Insurance Test, before an unusually stoic Zak Crawley helped them finish in a strong position at Emirates Old Trafford.

Despite skittling England cheaply twice in their innings victory at Lord’s, visiting captain Dean Elgar spurned the chance to send them in on a murky morning in Manchester.

The Proteas paid the price for that decision, knocked over inside 54 overs as James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets apiece in helpful conditions.

England suffered top-order setbacks of their own, but the under-pressure Crawley, whose place has come under increasing scrutiny over the summer, played against type to help his side to reach stumps just 40 behind on 111 for three.

Subverting his reputation as a dasher, he eked out 17no from 77 balls, happily put in the shade by Jonny Bairstow’s sparkier 38no, to strengthen England’s grip.

Crawley offered little for the highlights reel but, with a game, a series and perhaps a career up for grabs, his mere survival was an important factor.

The band broken up

Stuart Broad, left, had a good day despite not opening the bowling (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad, left, had a good day despite not opening the bowling (David Davies/PA)

The last time Anderson and Broad did not share new-ball duties in the first innings of a Test when they played together was January 2010 – when One Direction were just a twinkle in Simon Cowell’s eye. Unlike the world famous boyband, Anderson and Broad have shown no signs of splintering but were prised apart here as Ollie Robinson shared the fresh cherry with Anderson. Broad, though, has given Stokes food for thought ahead of the Kia Oval by taking three for 37 in his 11 overs.

Anderson brings up his century

  1. James Anderson - 100
  2. Sachin Tendulkar - 94
  3. Ricky Ponting - 92
  4. Stuart Broad - 91
  5. Sir Alastair Cook - 89

No unlikely heroics with the bat, but the seamer brought up yet another record as he is into his 100th home Test. Nobody else has achieved the feat with, India’s Sachin Tendulkar next on the list on 94. It is difficult to imagine Anderson wanting to reach the milestone at anywhere other than his beloved home ground, which has an end named in his honour. Anderson has preferred the Brian Statham End in times gone by but switched here and was rewarded with a three-wicket haul, including two in two balls.

Root in rare lull

Joe Root
It was another disappointing outing for Joe Root (David Davies/PA)

Joe Root edging Kagiso Rabada to a juggling Sarel Erwee, who finally clutched the ball to his chest at the fourth attempt, on nine was the former England captain’s third successive dismissal in single figures after scores of eight and six at Lord’s. Only once before in his 123 Tests has Root failed to reach double digits in three consecutive innings – against the West Indies in March.

The view from the dressing room

After trapping Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj with successive balls, Anderson sensed a hat-trick and was given a piece of advice from Broad. The evergreen swing king’s delivery to Rabada was wayward, careering down the leg-side and the chance of turning a good day into an unforgettable one went with it.

What’s next?

Jonny Bairstow raced to 38 not out from 45 balls - the highest individual score of the day (David Davies/PA)
Jonny Bairstow raced to 38 not out from 45 balls – the highest individual score of the day (David Davies/PA)

England will be looking to overhaul South Africa’s meagre total and put themselves in the driving seat on day two. If Bairstow and Crawley can see off a fresh attack from South Africa’s bowlers first thing, England will fancy their chances.

