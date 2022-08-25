James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands by batting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands by batting

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 8.13pm Updated: August 25 2022, 8.17pm
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands (David Davies/Pa)
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands (David Davies/Pa)

James Anderson suggested South Africa played into England hands by throwing them the ball in helpful conditions on day one of the second LV= Test.

Having recalled Simon Harmer as a second spinner, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar allowed the make-up of his team to shape his judgement at the toss.

A gloomy outlook at Emirates Old Trafford meant seamers were always likely to enjoy themselves early on, but Elgar opted to bat first anyway in a bid to set up the match for his slow bowlers.

But the gambit backfired as Anderson and Stuart Broad helped themselves to three wickets each as the tourists were rolled over for 151.

England finished on 111 for three in reply, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow sharing an unbeaten stand of 68 to make sure the seamers’ good work did not go to waste.

Anderson, who knows better than most how to get the best out of conditions on his home ground, welcomed Elgar’s decision.

Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson
Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson shared six wickets (David Davies/PA)

“I didn’t mind it, actually. Pitches here are normally good to bowl on with a new ball, especially early on,” he said.

“The lights were on, it was cloudy…it felt like not the worst toss to lose. As a bowler, when you see it moving around like that, it’s always great.

“We know the weather has been pretty average here this last week so it’s been under cover quite a bit and, although it felt hard on top, there was definitely going to be some moisture in there somewhere.

“But you still have to bowl well. We just thought of trying to bash away good areas for as long as possible. I thought we were just relentless with our areas after lunch and everyone who bowled, bowled superbly.”

While Anderson retained his usual new-ball duties, Broad was forced to wait after seeing Ollie Robinson deployed first at the Brian Statham End.

It was a rare slip down the pecking order for Broad and one that caught his long-time partner unaware.

“We went out for a bowl literally five minutes before the start and I said ‘are you happy with that end?’. He said ‘I’m not taking the new ball’ and it was the first I knew about it,” said Anderson.

“He bought into it really well though, came on and bowled brilliantly. Robbo bowled great too and could have easily had three or four wickets in that first spell. It just didn’t go for him.”

Stuart Broad assisted James Anderson from mid-off
Stuart Broad assisted James Anderson from mid-off (PA)

As well as adapting to his role as first-change seamer, Broad was also on hand to assist Anderson at mid-on. Having just suggested a field change that helped him sucker Harmer in lbw, he followed up with some words of wisdom after Anderson took two wickets in two balls.

“Stuart came over and said ‘when I took my two international Test hat-tricks I just went full and straight’,” Anderson explained with a smile.

“So I was trying to go full and straight but I got my line horribly wrong. I got a bit giddy and probably tried to bowl a bit too quick.”

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford
Zak Crawley (left) and Jonny Bairstow kept South Africa at bay (PA)

Jonny Bairstow may have done the lion’s share of the scoring in the fourth-wicket stand that cemented England’s position, but it was Crawley’s hard-work and self-denial during a cautious innings worth 17 in 77 balls that stood out.

“The way he played allowed Johnny to play his natural game, I thought it was a brilliantly intelligent innings from him so far,” Anderson added.

“His output has not been as good as he’d want it to be but today he read the situation brilliantly and played exactly how we needed him to play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson remonstrates with the fourth official as his side lose to Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League
Linfield’s Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the Europa Conference League play-off match (Liam McBurney/PA)
Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out
Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton
Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros
Jorge Grant was sent off at Tynecastle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
Rangers have a fighting chance in Europe says former striker Kris Boyd (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0